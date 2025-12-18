Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

– Silver broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 70.00

Silver recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance levels 60.00 and 65.00 as well as the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from August.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from the end of November.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise further to the next round resistance level 70.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3)).