AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

AUDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

  • AUDJPY reversed from support area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 104.25

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support area between the support level 102.30 (former monthly high from November) and the support trendline of the daily up channel from October.

The support level 102.30 was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from November.

Given the strong daily uptrend and continuation of the bearish yen sentiment, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 104.25 (top of the previous impulse wave iii).

FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

