AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

AUDJPY reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 104.25

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support area between the support level 102.30 (former monthly high from November) and the support trendline of the daily up channel from October.

The support level 102.30 was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from November.

Given the strong daily uptrend and continuation of the bearish yen sentiment, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 104.25 (top of the previous impulse wave iii).