Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

Nikkei 225: ⬆️ Buy

Nikkei 225 reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 51150.00

Nikkei 225 index recently reversed from the support area between the pivotal support level 48500.00 (which has been reversing the price from November) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The support level 48500.00 was strengthened by the 50% Fibonacci correction level of the previous sharp upward impulse from September.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 51150.00 (which stopped earlier waves B and 1).