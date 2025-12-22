AUDJPY Elliott Wave: Buying the Dips in a Blue Box

As our members know we have had many profitable trading setups recently. In this technical article, we are going to talk about another Elliott Wave trading setup we got in AUDJPY. The pair has completed its correction exactly at the Equal Legs zone, also known as the Blue Box Area. In this article, we’ll break down the Elliott Wave forecast, explain the trading setup in detail, and provide the upside target.

AUDJPY Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 12.15.2025

AUDJPY is forming a 3 waves pullback against the 101.521 low. The price structure looks incomplete at the moment. We believe the correction is still in progress and expect another leg lower toward the 102.824-102.072 area , where we are looking to re-enter as buyers. We recommend that members avoid selling AUDJPY. The pair is expected to make at least a three-wave bounce from the Blue Box area. Once the price reaches the 50% Fibonacci retracement against the black (X) connector, we will make the position risk-free by moving the stop loss to breakeven and booking partial profits.

Official trading strategy on How to trade 3, 7, or 11 swing and equal leg is explained in details in Educational Video, available for members viewing inside the membership area.

AUDJPY Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 12.19.2025

The pair has made extension toward our buying zone- Blue Box area. AUDJPY found buyers as expected, making decent reaction. The rally from from the buying zone has exceeded 50 fibs against the (b) blue connector. Consequently, any long positions from the Blue Box should now be risk-free. We’ve set our stop loss at breakeven and have already secured partial profits. While price holds above 102.312, we consider the wave ((iv)) correction complete and see potential for wave ((v)) to be in progress toward new highs. The pair is targeting 104.86-105.64 area next.