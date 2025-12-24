Wed, Dec 24, 2025 @ 12:51 GMT
Bitcoin Stuck in Struggle, Momentum Remains Unconvincing

Bitcoin Stuck in Struggle, Momentum Remains Unconvincing

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin failed to recover above $90,000 and $90,500.
  • BTC/USD is trading below a bearish trend line with resistance at $90,000 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Ethereum failed to settle above $3,050 and trimmed some gains.
  • XRP price is struggling to settle above the $2.00 resistance.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price found support near $85,500 and started a recovery wave against the US Dollar. BTC climbed above $87,500 and $88,000 to enter a short-term positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price even surpassed $90,000 before it faced sellers near $90,550. The price started to decline below $89,000. There was a spike below the 50% Fib retracement level of the recovery wave from the $84,384 swing low to the $90,556 high.

BTC is now trading below a bearish trend line with resistance at $90,000, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

Immediate support sits at $86,800. A downside break below $86,800 might start another decline. The next major support is $85,200. Any more losses might call for an extended decline toward the $83,500 support zone.

If there is another increase, the price could face resistance near the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) at $89,000. The first key hurdle is near the trend line and $90,000.

A successful close above $90,000 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $92,500 level. Any more gains might call for a test of $94,000.

Looking at Ethereum, the price failed to settle above $3,050 and recently dipped below $3,000 to enter a bearish zone.

Today’s Key Economic Releases

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 223K, versus 224K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

