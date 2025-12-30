Tue, Dec 30, 2025 @ 09:10 GMT
GBP/USD Consolidates Strength, More Upside on the Radar

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD started a steady increase above the 1.3450 zone.
  • A short-term bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.3480 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is currently consolidating gains above 1.1750.
  • Gold dipped sharply and corrected gains after it traded to a new all-time high at $4,549.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound started a fresh increase above 1.3400 against the US Dollar. GBP/USD climbed higher above 1.3450 to enter a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above 1.3450, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). A high was formed at 1.3532 before the pair started a consolidation phase.

The pair tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.3311 swing low to the 1.3532 high. On the downside, there is key support at 1.3480. There is also a short-term bullish trend line forming with support at 1.3480. A downside break below the trend line might spark bearish moves.

The first major support is 1.3450. The next support could be 1.3400 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), below which the pair might dive and test the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour) at 1.3300.

Immediate resistance sits near 1.3520. The first key hurdle is seen near 1.3550. A close above 1.3550 could open the doors for a move toward 1.3620. Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 1.3700.

Looking at Gold, the price rallied toward the $4,550 level before the bears appeared and sparked a sharp downside correction.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • US House Price Index for Oct 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.1%, versus 0% previous.
  • Chicago Purchasing Manager’s Index for Dec 2025 – Forecast 39.5, versus 36.3 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

