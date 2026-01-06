Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Acceptance Above $95000 Needed for Bulls to Seize the Initiative

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has successfully rebounded, passing the important $93,000 price point that many market participants have been watching.

Following a lackluster end to 2025, Bitcoin has started 2026 on the right foot. The worlds largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen from around the 87500 mark to a high of 94295 over the first 5 days of the year.

This is Bitcoins first real run toward the $95000 mark since mid-November. At the same time we heard today that Strategy, a major corporate holder of bitcoin, disclosed more purchases. In a Jan. 5 SEC filing, the company said it bought 1,283 bitcoin between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4 for $116.0 million and held 673,783 coins as of Jan. 4, with the purchases funded through an at-the-market share-sale program. Strategy also reported a $5.40 billion unrealized loss on digital assets for 2025 and said its U.S. dollar reserve was $2.25 billion.

Despite the recovery, the rally is fragile and could be derailed if global conflicts worsen, causing investors to flee risky investments for safety.

It is also vulnerable to new US economic data that might force interest rates and bond yields to rise unexpectedly.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market which trades 24 hours a day remains prone to sudden price drops caused by a lack of available buyers. This lines up with onchain data which showed that crypto trading volumes are at their lowest levels since late 2023.

Technical Analysis – BTC/USD

The confluence of positive structural and technical factors lends strong support to bullish forecasts heading into 2026.

Looking at structure though (on the H4 chart), and price has just printed a higher high just shy of the key 95000 handle.

This move sees the period-14 RSI enter into overbought territory with the likelihood of a potential pullback, growing.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Four-Hour Chart, January 5, 2026

Source: TradingView.com (click to enlarge)

Dropping down a H1 chart and the pullback is already underway.

Immediate support may be found at the 93000 handle before the 91800 and 90000 psychological handles come into focus.

On the upside, the first hurdle would be consolidation above the 93000 mark with a break of the 95000 handle opening up a potential rally toward 100000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) One-Hour Chart, January 5, 2026

Source: TradingView