EURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP: ⬆️ Buy

EURGBP reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8725

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 0.8660 (former strong support from October), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 382% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the previous minor impulse wave 3 of the (C)-wave from December.

Given the strong daily uptrend and the oversold daily Stochastic, EURGBP can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8725 (former support from December).