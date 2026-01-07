Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

Bitcoin reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 87330.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from the resistance zone between the strong resistance level 93285,00 (which has been reversing the price from November), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from November.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone will likely form the daily Evening Star – strong sell signal for Bitcoin.

Given the strong daily downtrend and the overbought daily Stochastic, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 87330.00 (low of waves ii and ii).