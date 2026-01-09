USD/JPY Flirts With Breakout Ahead of Crucial NFP Release

Fri, Jan 09, 2026 09:25 GMT
    Titan FX
    By Titan FX

    Key Highlights

    • USD/JPY started a fresh increase above 156.00.
    • A major contracting triangle is forming with support at 156.35 on the 4-hour chart.
    • EUR/USD could extend losses if it breaks the 1.1650 support.
    • The US nonfarm payrolls could change by 60K in December 2025.

    USD/JPY Technical Analysis

    The US Dollar stayed above 155.50 and started a fresh increase against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY settled above 156.00 to avoid a downside break.

    Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair slowly moved higher above 156.50 and now faces many hurdles. Immediate resistance sits near 157.10. The first key hurdle is seen near 157.30. A close above 157.30 could open the doors for a move toward 157.75.

    Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 158.00. If there is no break above 157.10, there could be a bearish reaction.

    On the downside, immediate support is near the 156.40 level. There is also a major contracting triangle forming with support at 156.35. The first major area for the bulls might be near 156.10, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

    A close below 156.10 might spark heavy bearish moves. The next support could be 155.50, below which the bears might aim for a move toward 155.00.

    Looking at EUR/USD, the bears remain in action, and they could soon aim for a sustained move below 1.1650.

    Upcoming Key Economic Events:

    • US nonfarm payrolls for Dec 2025 – Forecast 60K, versus 64K previous.
    • US Unemployment Rate for Dec 2025 – Forecast 4.5%, versus 4.6% previous.
    Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
    Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

