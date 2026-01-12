Dollar Index (DXY) Turns Lower

Mon, Jan 12, 2026 11:57 GMT
    Capital flows into gold amid rising geopolitical and broader market risks, together with Jerome Powell’s remarks about potential criminal prosecution, have not only driven XAU/USD to record highs (as discussed earlier today) but have also put pressure on the US Dollar Index (DXY).

    Markets are also digesting the latest Non-Farm Payrolls data released on Friday. The figures pointed to a slowdown in the US economy, with actual job growth at 50K versus expectations of 66K. This reinforces the case for interest-rate cuts and acts as a bearish factor for the US dollar.

    As a result, the dollar index is moving lower today.

    Technical Analysis of DXY

    In the final days of 2025, when reviewing the DXY chart, we:

    → reaffirmed the descending channel (highlighted in red);

    → suggested that it would remain a key technical guide into early 2026.

    This view has been confirmed, as the upper boundary of the channel is acting as strong resistance. Today’s decline appears to be a reversal from this level. In this context, it is reasonable to assume that:

    → the recent move represents an intermediate A–B–C corrective rise within a broader downtrend, with point C coinciding with RSI overbought conditions;

    → the short-term upward trajectory (marked by blue lines) may soon be broken by sellers. If the broader downtrend resumes, DXY could slide towards the median of the descending channel.

