Tue, Jan 13, 2026 09:37 GMT
    Gold Rewrites Records Above $4,600, CPI Set to Decide Next Move

    Titan FX
    By Titan FX

    Key Highlights

    • Gold started a fresh surge and traded to a new all-time high above $4,600.
    • It cleared a key contracting triangle with resistance at $4,480 on the 4-hour chart.
    • WTI Crude Oil prices are still struggling to recover above $60.00.
    • The US CPI could increase 2.7% in Dec 2025 (YoY).

    Gold Price Technical Analysis

    Gold prices started a fresh rally above $4,450 and $4,500 against the US Dollar. It settled above $4,500 and gained momentum for a new uptrend.

    The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price cleared a key contracting triangle with resistance at $4,480. The bulls took control and pushed the price to a new all-time high above $4,610. The price tested the 1.236 Fib extension level of the last downside correction from the $4,549 swing high to the $4,275 low.

    On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $4,615 level. The next major resistance sits near the $4,650 level. A clear move above $4,650 could open the doors for more upside. In the stated case, the bulls could aim for a move toward $4,720. It coincides with the 1.618 Fib extension level.

    If there is a pullback, Gold might find bids near the $4,550 level. The first major support sits at $4,520, below which the price might slide to $4,500.

    The main support sits at $4,480. Any more losses might call for a test of the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) at $4,420 or even the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours) at $4,320.

    Looking at WTI Crude Oil, the price started a recovery wave, but it continues to face heavy resistance near the $60.00 hurdle.

    Economic Releases to Watch Today

    • US Consumer Price Index for Dec 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus +0.3% previous.
    • US Consumer Price Index for Dec 2025 (YoY) – Forecast +2.7%, versus +2.7% previous.
    • US Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for Dec 2025 (YoY) – Forecast +2.7%, versus +2.6% previous.
    Titan FX
    Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
    Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

