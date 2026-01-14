GBP/USD Recovers Lost Ground—But Can the Bounce Last?

Wed, Jan 14, 2026 09:27 GMT
    Titan FX
    By Titan FX

    Key Highlights

    • GBP/USD found support near 1.3400 and recovered some losses.
    • It cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.3430 on the 4-hour chart.
    • EUR/USD is facing heavy resistance near 1.1700.
    • Gold remains elevated and might rise further above $4,620.

    GBP/USD Technical Analysis

    The British Pound dipped below 1.3450 and tested 1.3400 against the US Dollar. GBP/USD traded as low as 1.3391 and recently started a fresh increase.

    Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.3430. There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3567 swing high to the 1.3391 low.

    The pair remained well above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour) and surpassed the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). Immediate resistance sits near 1.3500 or the 61.8% Fib retracement.

    The first key hurdle is seen near 1.3525. A close above 1.3525 could open the doors for a move toward 1.3565. Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 1.3700.

    If there is no move above 1.3500, there could be a bearish reaction. On the downside, immediate support is near the 1.3450 level. The first major area for the bulls might be near 1.3400. A close below 1.3400 might spark heavy bearish moves. The next support could be 1.3380, below which the bears might aim for a move toward 1.3320.

    Looking at Gold, the bulls remain in action and might soon aim for more gains above $4,640 and $4,650 in the near term.

    Upcoming Key Economic Events:

    • US Retail Sales for Nov 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.4%, versus 0% previous.
    • Fed’s Miran speech.
    • BoE’s Ramsden speech.
    Titan FX
    Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
    Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

