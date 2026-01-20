Tue, Jan 20, 2026 08:37 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Pushes Higher, But 1.3450 Looms as a Speed Bump

    GBP/USD Pushes Higher, But 1.3450 Looms as a Speed Bump

    Titan FX
    By Titan FX

    Key Highlights

    • GBP/USD found support near 1.3340 and recovered some losses.
    • A bearish trend line is forming with resistance at 1.3440 on the 4-hour chart.
    • EUR/USD started a consolidation phase below 1.1665.
    • Bitcoin price corrected some gains and again settled below $95,000.

    GBP/USD Technical Analysis

    The British Pound declined below 1.3400 against the US Dollar before the bulls appeared. GBP/USD tested 1.3340 and recently started a recovery wave.

    Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair climbed above 1.3365 and 1.3380. The bulls pushed the pair above the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3494 swing high to the 1.3342 low, and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

    However, the pair faces many hurdles near 1.3450. Immediate resistance sits near 1.3440 and a connecting bearish trend line. It coincides with the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3494 swing high to the 1.3342 low.

    A close above 1.3450 could open the doors for a move toward the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) at 1.3460. Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 1.3500.

    If there is no move above 1.3450, there could be a bearish reaction. On the downside, immediate support is near the 1.3380 level. The first major area for the bulls might be near 1.3340.

    A close below 1.3340 might spark heavy bearish moves. The next support could be 1.3300, below which the bears might aim for a move toward 1.3250.

    Looking at Gold, the price remained elevated, and the bulls might soon aim for more gains above the $4,680 zone.

    Upcoming Key Economic Events:

    • UK Claimant Count Change for Dec 2025 – Forecast 18.8K, versus 20.1K previous.
    • UK ILO Unemployment Rate for Nov 2025 (3M) – Forecast 5%, versus 5.1% previous.
    Titan FX
    Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
    Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.