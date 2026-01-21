Wed, Jan 21, 2026 15:12 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Falls Below $90k: Why Does It Matter?

    Bitcoin Falls Below $90k: Why Does It Matter?

    FXOpen
    By FXOpen

    As the BTC/USD chart shows, the price of the leading cryptocurrency slipped below the psychological $90k level earlier this morning. This downward move provides grounds for several important observations.

    → First, bitcoin is performing poorly as a defensive asset. At a time when global markets are assessing risks linked to US ambitions regarding Greenland, gold is once again proving its well-established safe-haven status, having climbed above $4,700 yesterday. By contrast, bitcoin is tracking technology stocks — with the Nasdaq 100 currently at its lowest levels since the start of the year.

    → Second, the price is moving towards a key support area, increasing the risk of a much deeper decline if that support is breached.

    Technical Analysis of the BTC/USD Chart

    On 8 January, we discussed bitcoin’s price action within a system of two channels, both of which remain relevant. At the time, we noted that a sharp rebound from the $90k level (marked by a black arrow) signalled renewed bullish activity.

    Since then:

    → bullish efforts pushed the price into the upper half of the red channel and led to a break above local resistance; however, bitcoin failed to hold at these higher levels, forming a bull trap (indicated by the red arrow);

    → bears subsequently regained control and drove BTC/USD back below the psychological $90k mark.

    This behaviour highlights the persistence of selling pressure and increases the risk of a break below support that has been in place throughout 2025.

    FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage — at your service (additional fees may apply). Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

    *Important: At FXOpen UK, Cryptocurrency trading via CFDs is only available to our Professional clients. They are not available for trading by Retail clients. To find out more information about how this may affect you, please get in touch with our team.

    This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

    FXOpen
    FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
    FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.