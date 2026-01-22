Gold Record Rally Ignites $5,000 Speculation Before US GDP Data

Thu, Jan 22, 2026 09:03 GMT
    By Titan FX

    Key Highlights

    • Gold started a fresh surge and traded to a new all-time high above $4,880.
    • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $4,670 on the 4-hour chart.
    • WTI Crude Oil prices are attempting to recover above $60.00.
    • The US Gross Domestic Product could grow 4.3% in Q3 2025 (Preliminary).

    Gold Price Technical Analysis

    Gold prices started a fresh rally above $4,500 and $4,600 against the US Dollar. It settled above $4,800 and gained momentum for a new uptrend.

    The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price extended gains above $4,850 and traded to a new all-time high above $4,880. The current price action is bullish and suggests that the bulls could aim for more upside.

    On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $4,850 level. The next major resistance sits near the $4,885 level. A clear move above $4,885 could open the doors for more upside. In the stated case, the bulls could aim for a move toward $4,950. The main target for the bulls could be $5,000.

    If there is a pullback, Gold might find bids near the $4,780 level. The first major support sits at $4,750, below which the price might slide to $4,720.

    The main support sits at $4,670. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $4,670. Any more losses might call for a test of the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) at $4,530 or even the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours) at $4,400.

    Looking at WTI Crude Oil, the price started a recovery wave, but it continues to face heavy resistance above the $61.20 zone.

    Economic Releases to Watch Today

    • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 212K, versus 198K previous.
    • US Gross Domestic Product for Q3 2025 (Preliminary) – Forecast 4.3% versus previous 4.3%.
    Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

