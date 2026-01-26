Tue, Jan 27, 2026 01:43 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisJapanese Yen Strengthens Sharply Amid Intervention Expectations

    Japanese Yen Strengthens Sharply Amid Intervention Expectations

    FXOpen
    By FXOpen

    As the USD/JPY chart shows, the exchange rate fell sharply, reaching its lowest level since early November 2025.

    The sudden strengthening of the yen has been driven both by expectations ahead of the upcoming Bank of Japan meeting and by growing speculation about a possible currency intervention, which could be carried out jointly by the Japanese authorities and the US Federal Reserve.

    According to media reports:

    → on Friday, the New York Fed took specific actions that were interpreted as potential precursors to an actual intervention, providing the first bearish impulse;

    → on Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that the government would take “necessary steps” against speculative market movements — reinforcing the initial momentum at the market open on Monday.

    Technical Analysis of the USD/JPY Chart

    Last week, when analysing movements in the dollar–yen exchange rate, we identified a long-term ascending channel and also:

    → highlighted a number of bearish signals;

    → suggested that the lower boundary of the channel was at risk of a bearish break.

    Notably, after that analysis, another bearish signal emerged on the USD/JPY chart — a bull trap (marked by the arrow) above the 159 level — followed by a break below the channel’s lower boundary.

    At the same time, if a parallel channel of equal width is projected lower, its bottom boundary appears to be providing some support, slowing the pace of the decline.

    It cannot be ruled out that emotions will subside and the market may attempt a rebound — for example, towards the bearish gap area around 155.5. However, the aggressive nature of the USD/JPY sell-off suggests that sellers are taking control after many months of sustained upward movement.

    Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips (additional fees may apply). Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

    This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

    FXOpen
    FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
    FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.