Chart Alert: Silver 13% Flash Crash Has Not Damaged Its Bullish Trend

Key takeaways

Silver is the top asset performer so far

Fig. 1: Year-to-date performances of major cross assets as of 26 Jan 2026 (Source: MacroMicro)

Silver (XAG/USD) has soared as expected, cleared above the highlighted US$90.90 trigger level, and hit our intermediate resistance level of US$101.15 as highlighted in our previous analysis.

Among the major cross-asset classes, Silver has emerged as the top-performing asset. Based on year-to-date performance as of Monday, 26 January 2026, spot Silver (London Bullion Market Association) has recorded a stellar gain of 52.3% (see Fig. 1).

It even surpassed spot Gold (+16.6%) by around three times due to its higher beta factor, supported by a continuation of the weakening US dollar trend since 15 January 2026 and elevated geopolitical risk premium reinforced by an expansionary/aggressive US White House’s foreign policy.

On Monday, 26 January US session, Silver (XAG/USD) soared to a fresh intraday all-time high of US$117.54 before it tumbled swiftly 13% in the next four hours to hit an intraday low of US$102.52 on Tuesday, 27 January Asian session.

Silver (XAG/USD) has recovered partially with an intraday gain of 8.6% to trade at US$112.72 at the time of writing.

Let’s now dissect the latest short-term (1to 3 days) trajectory of Silver (XAG/USD) from a technical analysis perspective.

Short-term trend bias (1 to 3 days): Bullish; remains supported by ascending trendline

Fig. 2: Silver (XAG/USD) minor trend as of 27 Jan 2026 (Source: TradingView)

Fig. 3: Silver (XAG/USD) medium-term trend as of 14 Jan 2026 (Source: TradingView)

Despite the latest 13% plunge, Silver (XAG/USD) has continued to trade above a key minor ascending trendline in place since the 8 January 2026 low of US$73.84, now acting as a support at around US$99.39.

Hence, watch the 99.39 short-term pivotal support to maintain the minor bullish impulsive up move sequence for the next intermediate resistances to come in at US$119.54/121.61 and US$126.12/127.62 (Fibonacci extension clusters) (see Fig. 2).

On the other hand, a break and an hourly close below US$99.39 invalidates the bullish tone to open scope for a deeper minor corrective decline sequence to expose the next intermediate support at US$95.88 before the medium-term pivotal support zone of US$92.24/87.72 (also the 20-day moving average).

Key elements to support the bullish bias