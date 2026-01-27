Tue, Jan 27, 2026 20:32 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Bulls Approach 1.2000 Barrier

    EUR/USD: Bulls Approach 1.2000 Barrier

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    By Windsor Brokers Ltd

    The Euro keeps firm tone and holds near fresh multi-month high (1.1907, posted on Monday) following last week’s strong rally and gap-higher opening at the start of this week.

    Weak dollar with signals of possible deeper drop, was mainly behind the latest advance.

    Friday’s close above broken Fibo 76.4% of 1.1918/1.1468 (1.1812) confirmed firm bullish stance.

    Monday’s action, despite opening with gap-higher, showed signs of hesitation on approach to key barrier at 1.1918 (2025 peak, the highest since June 2021), due to significance of resistance, as well as overbought daily studies, but fresh strength on Tuesday sidelined concerns about potential pause, on push through 1.1918 pivot.

    Daily close above this level is needed to confirm signal and fully expose next strong barriers at 1.1950 (200MMA); 1.1984 (bear-trendline connecting peaks of 2018 and 2021) and 1.2000 (psychological).

    Multiple daily MAs bull-crosses and very strong positive momentum, support scenario, but overbought conditions require caution.

    Consolidative/corrective action should hold above 1.1850 (today’s low / broken upper boundary of bull-channel) to keep larger bulls in play.

    Res: 1.1950; 1.1984; 1.2000; 1.2025.
    Sup: 1.1900; 1.1850; 1.1812; 1.1760.

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
    The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.