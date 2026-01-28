Wed, Jan 28, 2026 09:40 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: S&P 500 (SPX) Breakout to Record High Confirms Bullish...

    Elliott Wave View: S&P 500 (SPX) Breakout to Record High Confirms Bullish Momentum

    Elliott Wave Forecast
    By Elliott Wave Forecast

    The S&P 500 (SPX) has advanced to a new all-time high, confirming that the bullish sequence from the November 21, 2025 low remains intact. This breakout favors more upside in the near term. The rally from that low is unfolding in a clear five-wave structure, consistent with Elliott Wave analysis. Wave ((i)) ended at 6986.33, marking the first leg of strength. The pullback in wave ((ii)) developed as a zigzag correction. Within this phase, wave (a) ended at 6885.74, wave (b) rallied to 6979.34, and wave (c) declined to 6788.03. This completed wave ((ii)) at a higher degree.

    From there, the index resumed higher in wave ((iii)). Wave (i) advanced to 6934.75, while wave (ii) pulled back to 6895.5. Momentum carried wave (iii) to 6988.82. A short-term pullback in wave (iv) is expected, but buyers should return for one more push higher to complete wave (v) of ((iii)). Afterward, the index should correct in wave ((iv)), addressing the cycle from the January 21, 2026 low before resuming its broader rally.

    Near term, as long as the pivot at 6788.03 holds, pullbacks are likely to remain corrective. Buyers are expected to appear in three, seven, or eleven swings, supporting further upside. This structure highlights market resilience and suggests that the path of least resistance continues to point higher.

    S&P 500 (SPX) 45 minute chart

    SPX Elliott Wave video:

    You are currently viewing a placeholder content from Default. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers.

    Unblock content

    More Information

    Elliott Wave Forecast
    Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
    ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.