Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

Brent Crude Oil: ⬆️ Buy

Brent Crude Oil broke resistance level 66.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 68.00

Brent Crude Oil recently broke through the resistance area between the resistance level 66.00 (which has been reversing the price from October) and the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from August.

The breakout of the resistance level 66.00 coincided with the breakout of the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward ABC correction (B) from June.

Brent Crude Oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 68.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).