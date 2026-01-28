Wed, Jan 28, 2026 19:09 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBrent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

    Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Brent Crude Oil: ⬆️ Buy

    • Brent Crude Oil broke resistance level 66.00
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 68.00

    Brent Crude Oil recently broke through the resistance area between the resistance level 66.00 (which has been reversing the price from October) and the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from August.

    The breakout of the resistance level 66.00 coincided with the breakout of the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward ABC correction (B) from June.

    Brent Crude Oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 68.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.