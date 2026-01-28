Silver Wave Analysis

Wed, Jan 28, 2026 19:09 GMT
    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Silver: ⬆️ Buy

    • Silver broke round resistance level 100.00
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 117.85

    Silver recently broke through the resistance area at the intersection of the round resistance level 100.00 and the resistance trendline of the sharp daily up channel from the start of January.

    The breakout of the resistance level 100.00 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 5 – which belongs to the strong impulse wave (C) from October.

    Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 117.85 (which formed the daily Shooting Star earlier this month).

    FxPro
    FxPro
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

