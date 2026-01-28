Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

Silver broke round resistance level 100.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 117.85

Silver recently broke through the resistance area at the intersection of the round resistance level 100.00 and the resistance trendline of the sharp daily up channel from the start of January.

The breakout of the resistance level 100.00 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 5 – which belongs to the strong impulse wave (C) from October.

Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 117.85 (which formed the daily Shooting Star earlier this month).