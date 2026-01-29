Thu, Jan 29, 2026 09:46 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Stretches Rally Above $5,550, Key Supports To Watch

    Gold Stretches Rally Above $5,550, Key Supports To Watch

    Titan FX
    By Titan FX

    Key Highlights

    • Gold started a fresh surge and traded to a new all-time high above $5,590.
    • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $5,280 on the 4-hour chart.
    • WTI Crude Oil prices climbed higher above $62.00 and $63.00.
    • USD/JPY and USD/CHF saw an increase in selling pressure.

    Gold Price Technical Analysis

    Gold prices started a fresh rally above $4,880 and $5,000 against the US Dollar. It settled above $5,250 and gained momentum for a new uptrend.

    The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price extended gains above $5,500 and traded to a new all-time high above $5,590. The bulls seem unstoppable, and they could soon aim for more upside in the coming sessions.

    On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $5,600 level. The next major resistance sits near the $5,625 level. A clear move above $5,625 could open the doors for more upside. In the stated case, the bulls could aim for a move toward $5,700. The main target for the bulls could be $5,800.

    If there is a pullback, Gold might find bids near the $5,450 level. The first major support sits at $5,280. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $5,280, below which the price might slide to $5,000.

    The main support sits at $5,000. Any more losses might call for a test of the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) at $4,700 or even the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours) at $4,550.

    Looking at WTI Crude Oil, the price started a recovery wave, and the bulls pushed the price above the key hurdle at $62.00.

    Economic Releases to Watch Today

    • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 212K, versus 198K previous.
    • US Factory Orders for Nov 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +1.6%, versus -1.3% previous.
    Titan FX
    Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
    Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.