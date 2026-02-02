Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

Bitcoin reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 80000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the support area located between the support levels 75000.00 and 77400.00, which reversed the price multiple times at the start of 2025.

This support area was strengthened by the lower weekly Bollinger Band and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the weekly impulse from 2024.

Given the oversold weekly Stochastic and weekly uptrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 80000.00.