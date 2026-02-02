Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

Brent Crude Oil: ⬇️ Sell

Brent Crude Oil reversed from resistance level 69.50

Likely to fall to support level 64.25

Brent Crude Oil recently reversed from the resistance area located between the pivotal resistance level 69.50 (which has been reversing the price from September), upper daily Bollinger Band and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from June of 2025.

The downward reversal from this resistance area created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Long-legged Doji – strong sell signal for Brent Crude Oil.

Brent Crude Oil can be expected to fall to the next support level 64.25 (former resistance from November and January).