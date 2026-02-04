Gold and WTI Crude Oil Set Sights On Another Leg Higher

Wed, Feb 04, 2026 12:01 GMT
    FXOpen
    By FXOpen

    Gold prices started a fresh increase from $4,400 and moved above $5,000. WTI Crude oil prices are gaining bullish momentum and might even test $65.00.

    Important Takeaways for Gold and WTI Crude Oil Prices Analysis Today

    • Gold prices started another increase from $4,400 after a sharp decline.
    •  A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $5,000 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.
    • WTI Crude climbed above the $61.50 and $62.00 levels.
    • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at $64.65 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

    Gold Price Technical Analysis

    On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price found support near $4,400 after a massive selloff. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above $4,800.

    The bulls cleared the $5,000 barrier and the 50-hour simple moving average. There was also a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $5,595 swing high to the $4,402 low. The RSI is now above 50, and the price could aim for more gains.

    An immediate hurdle is near the 61.8% Fib retracement at $5,140. The first key area of interest might be $5,310. An upside break above $5,310 resistance could send Gold toward $5,500. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $5,595 high.

    An initial bid zone on the downside is near a connecting bullish trend line at $5,000. If there is a downside break below $5,000, the price might decline further.

    In the stated case, the price might drop toward $4,820. The next key zone for the bulls might be $4,680. Any more losses might send the price toward $4,400.

    WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

    On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price started a fresh upward move from $60.85 against the US Dollar. The price gained bullish momentum after it broke $62.00.

    The bulls pushed the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $65.83 swing high to the $60.84 low. The price even climbed above the 50-hour simple moving average. The price is now facing hurdles near the 61.8% Fib retracement level at $63.90.

    The RSI is now near the 60 level, and the price could aim for more gains. If the price climbs higher again, it could face resistance near a key bearish trend line at $64.65.

    The next major hurdle for the bulls sits at $65.80. Any more gains might send the price toward the $66.10 zone or even $67.20. Conversely, the price might correct gains and test $62.00.

    The next major breakdown zone on the WTI crude oil chart is $60.85, below which the price could test $60.00. If there is a downside move below $60.00, the price might decline toward $58.50. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move to $55.00.

    This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

