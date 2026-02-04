Wed, Feb 04, 2026 21:34 GMT
    Bitcoin Price Falls to a New Low

    As the BTC/USD chart shows, prices dropped below $74,000 yesterday. This marks the lowest level since November 2024, when the cryptocurrency was rallying on news of Trump’s election victory.

    At the same time, sentiment indicators are signalling “extreme fear” across the market. This was reinforced by the break below the key April 2025 low near $74,450.

    The media has been circulating increasingly alarming headlines:

    • → Michael Burry, well known for his bearish calls, has suggested that a drop below the $70k level could create problems for the largest coin holder, MicroStrategy (MSTR);
    • → Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise, warns that the market may be heading for a “full-blown” crypto winter rather than a simple correction.

    Technical Analysis of the BTC/USD Chart

    The price continues to move further away from the support level whose break we highlighted on 30 January.

    At the same time, the market appears extremely oversold:

    • → the price has fallen below the lower boundary of the previously drawn descending red channel;
    • → the RSI indicator is forming bullish divergences.

    Under these conditions, it is reasonable to assume that the market may be setting up for a technical rebound. This scenario looks particularly plausible given the scale of long position liquidations — around $2.5 billion were wiped out on 31 January alone.

    If a recovery does unfold, a key test of bullish intent will be the psychological $80k area, where bears previously held clear control while breaking below the lower boundary of the descending channel.

