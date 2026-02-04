EURJPY Wave Analysis

Wed, Feb 04, 2026 21:34 GMT
    EURJPY: ⬆️ Buy

    • EURJPY reversed from support area
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 185.30

    EURJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support area located between the pivotal support level 182.70 (which has been reversing the pair from the start of this year) and the support trendline of the wide daily up channel from October.

    The pair made multiple Japanese candlesticks reversal patterns Doji near the support level 182.70 – signalling the strength of this support level.

    Given the strong daily uptrend, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise in the active impulse wave 5 toward the next resistance level 185.30.

