    AUD/USD Sequence Points Toward 0.7200

    By Elliott Wave Forecast

    The AUD/USD pair continues to display an incomplete bullish sequence from the April 7, 2025 low, suggesting further upside potential. The structure favors continuation toward the 100% Fibonacci extension target at 0.72. In the short term, the cycle from the November 21 low remains in progress, unfolding as a five-wave Elliott Wave impulse. This development provides a clear framework for traders monitoring the pair’s near-term trajectory.

    From the November low, wave ((i)) advanced and concluded at 0.6766. A corrective pullback in wave ((ii)) followed, ending at 0.666 as illustrated in the one-hour chart. The pair then resumed its upward momentum in wave ((iii)), which itself subdivided into a smaller impulsive structure. Within this sequence, wave (i) terminated at 0.6727, while wave (ii) retraced to 0.6667. The subsequent rally in wave (iii) reached 0.7022, before a modest pullback in wave (iv) settled at 0.6976. Finally, wave (v) advanced to 0.7094, completing wave ((iii)) in full alignment with Elliott Wave guidelines.

    Afterward, the pair corrected in wave ((iv)), which ended at 0.6908. It then turned higher again, beginning wave ((v)). Looking ahead, the expectation remains for AUDUSD to extend further gains. Any pullback should ideally find support within a three- or seven-swing corrective structure, provided the pivot at 0.666 stays intact. This condition preserves the bullish outlook and keeps the path open toward the projected 0.72 target.

    AUD/USD 60-minute chart

    AUD/USD Elliott Wave [Video]

