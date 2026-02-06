Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

Bitcoin broke round support level 80000.00

Likely to fall to support level 60000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency falling sharply after the price broke the round support level 80000.00, the support level 74342.00 (yearly low from 2025) and the weekly support trendline from 2023.

Each of these breakouts accelerated the active impulse waves 1 and (C).

Given the strongly bearish sentiment seen across cryptocurrency markets today, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to fall toward the next support level 60000.00.