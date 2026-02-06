Fri, Feb 06, 2026 05:38 GMT
    Bitcoin Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

    • Bitcoin broke round support level 80000.00
    • Likely to fall to support level 60000.00

    Bitcoin cryptocurrency falling sharply after the price broke the round support level 80000.00, the support level 74342.00 (yearly low from 2025) and the weekly support trendline from 2023.

    Each of these breakouts accelerated the active impulse waves 1 and (C).

    Given the strongly bearish sentiment seen across cryptocurrency markets today, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to fall toward the next support level 60000.00.

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

