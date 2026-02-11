Wed, Feb 11, 2026 17:10 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/CHF: Bears Take a Breather Above New 11-Year Low, Key 0.9000 Support...

    EUR/CHF: Bears Take a Breather Above New 11-Year Low, Key 0.9000 Support in Focus

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    By Windsor Brokers Ltd

    EUR/CHF is consolidating under new multi-year low at 0.9094 (the lowest since Jan 2015 when the SNB abandoned its minimum exchange rate policy of 1.20 CHF per Euro) that was hit on Tuesday.

    Swiss franc remains well supported on ongoing safe-haven demand and continues to advance against its major peers.

    Bears eye key supports at 0.9000 zone (psychological / Jan 2015 spike low) which could be reached soon, as overall environment remains supportive.

    Tuesday’s Doji candle with long tail, points to growing bids which may pause larger downtrend for consolidation or possible limited correction, as daily studies are overstretched.

    Technical picture remains firmly bearish and suggest that brief breather would mark positioning for fresh push lower.

    Falling 10 DMA (0.9152) marks initial resistance, followed by more significant 0.9200 zone (Fibo 38.2% of 0.9289/0.9094 bear-leg / falling 20DMA) which should cap upticks.

    Res: 0.9094; 0.9152; 0.9200; 0.9222.
    Sup: 0.9116; 0.9094; 0.9050; 0.9000.

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
    The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.