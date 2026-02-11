USDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD: ⬆️ Buy

USDCAD reversed from long-term support level 1.3545

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3725

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the strong long-term support level 1.3545 (which has been reversing the price from June) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (1) from last month.

Given the strength of the support level 1.3545 and bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.3725.