AUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

AUDUSD broke resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.7200

AUDUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 0.7075 (top of wave iii from January) and the two daily up channels from November and April of 2025.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (C).

Given the clear daily uptrend, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.7200 (forecast price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).