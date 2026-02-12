AUDUSD Wave Analysis

Thu, Feb 12, 2026 05:12 GMT
    FxPro
    By FxPro

    AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

    • AUDUSD broke resistance zone
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.7200

    AUDUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 0.7075 (top of wave iii from January) and the two daily up channels from November and April of 2025.

    The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (C).

    Given the clear daily uptrend, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.7200 (forecast price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

