Tue, Feb 17, 2026 05:37 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCADJPY Wave Analysis

    CADJPY Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    CADJPY: ⬆️ Buy

    • CADJPY reversed from support zone
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 113.00

    CADJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 112.00 (former low of wave A from January), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from November.

    The upward reversal from this support zone is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star.

    Given the strong daily uptrend, CADJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 113.00.

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.