Thu, Feb 26, 2026 03:08 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Wave Analysis

    NZDUSD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    NZDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

    • NZDUSD reversed from support zone
    •  Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6060

    NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 0.5950 (which stopped earlier correction (2)) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

    This support zone was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the earlier sharp upward impulse from the start of January.

    NZDUSD currency pair can then be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6060 (which stopped earlier impulse waves 1 and (1)).

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.