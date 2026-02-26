NZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

NZDUSD reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6060

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 0.5950 (which stopped earlier correction (2)) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support zone was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the earlier sharp upward impulse from the start of January.

NZDUSD currency pair can then be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6060 (which stopped earlier impulse waves 1 and (1)).