GBPAUD Wave Analysis

GBPAUD: ⬇️ Sell

GBPAUD broke support zone

Likely to fall to support level 1.8900

GBPAUD currency pair under the bearish pressure after the price broke the support zone between the support level 1.91950 (former strong support from 2024) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from August.

GBPAUD cryptocurrency can then be expected to fall to the next support level 1.8900, double bottom from 2024 and the target for the completion of wave 3.