Tue, Mar 03, 2026 06:43 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Near Inflection Point Amid Mounting Geopolitical Stress

    Bitcoin Near Inflection Point Amid Mounting Geopolitical Stress

    Titan FX
    By Titan FX

    Key Highlights

    • Bitcoin is struggling to settle above $68,500 and $70,000.
    • A bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $68,250 on the 4-hour chart of BTC/USD.
    • Ethereum struggled to settle above $2,050 and $2,080.
    • Gold is again moving higher above the $5,250 resistance.

    Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

    Bitcoin price remained supported above $63,500 against the US Dollar. BTC climbed above $65,000 and $66,200, but the bears remained active.

    Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price remained confined in a range below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour) amid the recent tensions between the USA, Israel, and Iran. The price attempted a recovery wave above $66,500. The price climbed above $68,000 before it faced resistance.

    There is also a bearish trend line forming with resistance near $68,250. Immediate support sits at $65,600. The first key support could be $65,000.

    A downside break below $65,000 might start another decline. The next major support is $63,000, below which BTC could decline toward $61,200.

    If there is another recovery wave, the price could face resistance at $68,250 and the trend line. The first key hurdle is $69,500. A close above $69,500 could send the price toward $70,800 and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). Any more gains might call for a test of $72,000.

    Looking at Ethereum, the price also remained in a range below the $2,120 resistance. If there is no close above $2,120, ETH could revisit $1,820.

    Today’s Key Economic Releases

    • Fed’s Schmid speech.
    • ECB’s Sleijpen speech.
    • ECB’s Kocher speech.
    • Fed’s Kashkari speech.
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Titan FX
    Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
    Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.