Wed, Mar 04, 2026 04:45 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBrent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

    Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Brent Crude Oil: ⬆️ Buy

    • Brent Crude Oil broke key resistance levels
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 87.500

    Brent Crude Oil has been rising sharply in the last few trading session breaking through the key resistance levels – 78.20 (multi-month high from last June) and 81.10 (which has been reversing the price from 2024).

    The breakout of these resistance levels accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 5 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from December.

    Brent Crude Oil can then be expected to rise to the next resistance level 87.500 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 5).

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.