Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

Brent Crude Oil: ⬆️ Buy

Brent Crude Oil broke key resistance levels

Likely to rise to resistance level 87.500

Brent Crude Oil has been rising sharply in the last few trading session breaking through the key resistance levels – 78.20 (multi-month high from last June) and 81.10 (which has been reversing the price from 2024).

The breakout of these resistance levels accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 5 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from December.

Brent Crude Oil can then be expected to rise to the next resistance level 87.500 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 5).