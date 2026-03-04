EURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD: ⬇️ Sell

EURCAD broke support zone

Likely to fall to support level 1.5765

EURCAD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the support level 1.6045 (which has been reversing the price from August) and the support trendline of the daily down channel from October and the lower boundary of the sideways price range from October at 1.6055.

The breakout of these support levels accelerated the active impulse waves C and iii.

Given the bearish Euro sentiment seen today, EURCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.5765 (former support from July).