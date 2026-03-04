Wed, Mar 04, 2026 04:45 GMT
    EURCAD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    EURCAD: ⬇️ Sell

    • EURCAD broke support zone
    • Likely to fall to support level 1.5765

    EURCAD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the support level 1.6045 (which has been reversing the price from August) and the support trendline of the daily down channel from October and the lower boundary of the sideways price range from October at 1.6055.

    The breakout of these support levels accelerated the active impulse waves C and iii.

    Given the bearish Euro sentiment seen today, EURCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.5765 (former support from July).

    FxPro
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies.

