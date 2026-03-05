Thu, Mar 05, 2026 03:27 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Crude Oil Rally Gains Steam, Traders Eye Fresh Highs

    WTI Crude Oil Rally Gains Steam, Traders Eye Fresh Highs

    Titan FX
    By Titan FX

    Key Highlights

    • WTI Crude Oil prices started a strong increase above $72.00.
    • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at $74.65 on the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD.
    • Gold is now facing resistance near $5,320 and $5,350.
    • EUR/USD took a major hit and declined below 1.1650.

    WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

    WTI Crude Oil prices started a steady increase above $70.00 against the US Dollar. The price settled above $72.50 to enter a positive zone.

    Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price cleared the $75.00 resistance, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). The price even spiked above $77.50.

    A high was formed at $78.04, and the price is still aiming for more gains. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $78.00 level. The first key hurdle for the bulls could be $78.80. A close above $78.80 might send Oil prices toward $80.00. Any more gains might call for a test of $82.00 in the near term.

    On the downside, the first major support sits near the $75.00 zone. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at $74.65.

    The next support could be $72.50, below which the price could dive and test $70.00. A daily close below $70.00 could open the doors for a larger decline. In the stated case, the bears might aim for a drop toward the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) at $66.50.

    Looking at Gold, the bulls remained in action, but the price seems to be facing strong resistance near the $5,320 level.

    Economic Releases to Watch Today

    • US Import Price Index for Jan 2026 (MoM) – Forecast +0.1%, versus +0.2% previous.
    • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 215K, versus 212K previous.
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Titan FX
    Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
    Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.