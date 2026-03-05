Thu, Mar 05, 2026 13:39 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Chart Analysis: Pair Trades Near Yearly Lows

    EUR/USD Chart Analysis: Pair Trades Near Yearly Lows

    FXOpen
    By FXOpen

    On 3 March, the EUR/USD pair fell below the January low (around 1.15777), establishing the lowest level of the year. As of today, 5 March, the chart shows signs of a continuation of bearish momentum.

    On one hand, demand for the USD as a “safe-haven currency” remains elevated amid the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East.

    On the other hand, the euro is under pressure because:

    → rising energy prices put the European Union at a disadvantage;

    → traders may be cautious ahead of today’s ECB news (Lagarde’s speech is scheduled for 20:00 GMT+3).

    Technical Analysis of the EUR/USD Chart

    On 19 February, we:

    • → noted that bears held a certain advantage during February;
    • → highlighted lower highs and lower lows at points A-B-C;
    • → suggested a potential bearish scenario.

    Since then, the downward movement has developed into a sequence A-B-C-D-E-F. Analysing the key patterns on the EUR/USD chart now allows us to construct a descending channel.

    In this context, yesterday’s bearish reversal (indicated by the arrow) is noteworthy, as it occurred:

    • → in the 0.382–0.5 Fibonacci zone, indicating a weak recovery;
    • → below the channel median, which acted as resistance.

    Considering the above, it is reasonable to state that bears remain in control. Forex traders should not rule out further declines in EUR/USD towards a new yearly low (and a test of the lower boundary of the channel).

    However, the long lower shadow at point F suggests aggressive demand around the psychological level of 1.15000, and market sensitivity to Middle East news could rapidly change sentiment.

    Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips (additional fees may apply). Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

    This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    FXOpen
    FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
    FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.