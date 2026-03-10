S&P 500 Wave Analysis

Tue, Mar 10, 2026 06:33 GMT
    FxPro
    By FxPro

    S&P 500: ⬆️ Buy

    • S&P 500 reversed from support zone
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 6900.00

    S&P 500 index recently reversed from the support zone between the key support level 6600,00 (which has been reversing the price from September), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the extended upward impulse from June.

    The upward reversal from the support level 6600,00 stopped the previous short-term ABC correction 2 from January.

    Given the strong daily uptrend, S&P 500 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 6900.00.

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

