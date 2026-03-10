S&P 500 Wave Analysis

S&P 500: ⬆️ Buy

S&P 500 reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 6900.00

S&P 500 index recently reversed from the support zone between the key support level 6600,00 (which has been reversing the price from September), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the extended upward impulse from June.

The upward reversal from the support level 6600,00 stopped the previous short-term ABC correction 2 from January.

Given the strong daily uptrend, S&P 500 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 6900.00.