Bitcoin’s (BTC/USD) Price Outlook: Why Bitcoin’s Recovery Still Lacks the Ingredients for a Decisive Bullish Turn

Bitcoin is in a “transition phase,” consolidating below $70,000 after retreating from $71,000, however the recovery lacks the “ingredients of a decisive bullish turn”.

Despite accelerating institutional inflows into US Spot Bitcoin ETFs, the average ETF holder is currently “underwater” (negative MVRV ratio), interpreted as “capitulation-like conditions” for recent institutional entrants.

On-chain network activity shows large-scale capital moving, but engagement metrics for the broader retail network, such as active addresses and transaction fees, remain quiet.

For a sustained bullish expansion, Bitcoin must decisively reclaim the primary overhead resistance at the True Market Mean ($79000)

Bitcoin (BTC) is exhibiting a classic transition phase as it navigates between macroeconomic pressure and resilient technical demand. After a brief surge toward the $71,000 mark, the premier cryptocurrency has retreated to consolidate just below the psychologically significant $70,000 level.

Source: TradingView

Bitcoin is down around 4.58% this week with red being the dominant color on the crypto heatmap. It shouldn’t be a surprise as the general market feeling is still one of unease as haven demand remains strong. The US dollar has benefitted from this which adds further headwinds for Bitcoins recovery.

What does the on-chain data tell us?

According to on-chain data an analysis from Glassnode, Bitcoins price remains bounded between two critical valuation anchors: the Realized Price (~$54.9k), which acts as a long-term support floor, and the True Market Mean (~$79k), which currently serves as the primary overhead resistance.

While the market has managed to break back above the psychologically significant $70,000 barrier, Glassnode warns that the recovery lacks the “ingredients of a decisive bullish turn.” Instead, the environment is defined by improving internals at the margins, while broader conviction and capital flows remain soft.

This is reflected by the swift drop after Bitcoin reclaimed the $70000 handle.

Spot demand and ETF dynamics

One of the most constructive signals is the activity within the US Spot Bitcoin ETF complex. Net inflows have accelerated, rising from $776 million to $934 million weekly, alongside a significant jump in trading volume. However, this institutional demand carries a nuanced signal.

The ETF MVRV ratio recently dropped into negative territory, meaning the average ETF holder is currently “underwater” on their position. Glassnode interprets this as “capitulation-like conditions” for recent institutional entrants, suggesting that while they are continuing to buy, they are doing so under considerable price stress.

In the broader spot market, demand is showing early signs of recovery, but it remains structurally weak. The Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), a measure of net buying vs. selling pressure, showed a rebound as buyers began to absorb sell-side liquidity.

Despite this, the lack of aggressive “follow-through” indicates that many participants are still waiting for clearer directional cues before committing significant capital.

Source: Glassnode

On-chain activity

On-chain network activity presents a mixed picture. While transfer volume saw a healthy 23.7% increase, other engagement metrics like active addresses and transaction fees have slipped. This divergence suggests that while large-scale capital is moving (likely institutional or whale-tier transfers), the broader retail network remains quiet and disinterested.

Derivatives: hedging vs. speculation

The derivatives market reflects the general uncertainty of the spot market. Options traders have become notably less defensive; the volatility spread has narrowed, and the 25-delta skew has declined. This indicates that the “panic hedging” seen in previous weeks is fading, and traders are beginning to price in a more balanced near-term outlook.

In the futures market, Open Interest has climbed, signaling a modest rebuild of leverage. However, the funding rates have turned sharply negative, falling below the statistical low band. This suggests a surge in demand for short exposure, highlighting that leveraged traders are far from reaching a bullish consensus.

Technical Outlook: The path ahead

Despite the retreat below $70,000, the technical outlook remains cautiously optimistic rather than bearish.

Long-term holders (whales) and institutional players appear to be “buying the dip.”

The formation of an accumulation cluster near the range midpoint is a positive sign, but its intensity is currently lower than the levels that preceded previous major bull runs, per Glassnode data.

If Bitcoin can reclaim and hold the $72000 level, it would likely trigger a wave of FOMO (fear of missing out). However such a move may prove temporary as the one we just had.

For a sustained bullish expansion to occur, Bitcoin needs to decisively reclaim the True Market Mean ($79000) and see a return of “hot capital”, speculative interest that has been notably absent.

Until then, the market remains on “unsteady ground,” showing the potential to bounce but lacking the aggregate demand required to break out of its defensive structure.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Four-Hour Chart, March 11, 2026

Source: TradingView.com (click to enlarge)