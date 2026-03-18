Wed, Mar 18, 2026 12:35 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTC/USD Analysis: Bitcoin Price Reaches March High

    BTC/USD Analysis: Bitcoin Price Reaches March High

    FXOpen
    By FXOpen

    Yesterday, BTC/USD rose above the $75k level, thereby setting a new high for March. The last time Bitcoin traded at such levels was in early February.

    Why is Bitcoin Rising?

    Bitcoin’s appeal appears to be increasing due to a combination of factors, including:

    • → ongoing military conflict in the Middle East;
    • → expectations of rising inflation and upcoming Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates.

    According to on-chain data, March has seen capital inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs. At the same time, media reports indicate that major corporate players (notably MicroStrategy) have purchased approximately $1.57 billion worth of Bitcoin, creating strong organic demand.

    Technical Analysis of BTC/USD

    On 5 March, when analysing Bitcoin’s price movements within a broad descending channel, we:

    • → noted that the bullish impulse at the beginning of March led to a breakout above the QL resistance line, as well as the psychological $70k level;
    • → highlighted that the median line M could act as a barrier to further gains;
    • → suggested a potential pullback scenario.

    Indeed, since then (as shown by the red trajectory), Bitcoin has undergone a fairly deep correction, reversing lower from the M line. Notably, the QL line subsequently acted as support.

    Trading volume analysis (based on Coinbase data) shows that:

    • → on 13 March, bearish activity intensified, resulting in a long upper wick on a high-volume candle;
    • → on 15–16 March, the price advanced alongside rising volumes, with candles closing near their highs.

    This can be interpreted as strengthening demand: buyers are pushing sellers out of the $70–72k zone, which may serve as support in the near term.

    Given the above, a continued upside scenario cannot be ruled out, in which Bitcoin maintains an upward trajectory within the blue channel.

    FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage — at your service (additional fees may apply). Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

    *Important: At FXOpen UK, Cryptocurrency trading via CFDs is only available to our Professional clients. They are not available for trading by Retail clients. To find out more information about how this may affect you, please get in touch with our team.

    This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    FXOpen
    FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
    FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.