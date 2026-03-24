Bitcoin Faces Textbook Rejection at Blue Box Zone

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 4-hour Elliott Wave Charts of Bitcoin. In which, the decline from 14 January 2026 high ended 5 waves in an impulse sequence and showed a lower low sequence in a corrective pattern. Therefore, we knew that the structure of Bitcoin is incomplete to the downside & should see more weakness. So, we advised members to sell the bounces in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

Bitcoin 4-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 3.02.2026

Here’s 4-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 3.02.2026 update. In which, the decline to $59930 low ended 5 waves from the 1.14.2026 high within wave (A) & made a wave (B) bounce. The internals of that bounce unfolded as an Elliott wave zigzag correction where wave A ended at $72174 high. Then a decline to $62525 ended wave B pullback and started the C leg higher towards $74750- $82450 blue box area from where sellers were expected to appear looking for more downside or for a 3 wave reaction lower at least.

Bitcoin Latest 4-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 3.24.2026

This is the Latest 4-hour view from the 3.24.2026 update. In which the BTCUSD is showing a strong reaction lower taking place from the equal legs area allowing shorts to get into a risk-free position shortly after taking the position.