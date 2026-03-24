Tue, Mar 24, 2026 13:00 GMT
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    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Faces Textbook Rejection at Blue Box Zone

    Bitcoin Faces Textbook Rejection at Blue Box Zone

    Elliott Wave Forecast
    By Elliott Wave Forecast

    In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 4-hour Elliott Wave Charts of Bitcoin. In which, the decline from 14 January 2026 high ended 5 waves in an impulse sequence and showed a lower low sequence in a corrective pattern. Therefore, we knew that the structure of Bitcoin is incomplete to the downside & should see more weakness. So, we advised members to sell the bounces in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

    Bitcoin 4-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 3.02.2026

    Here’s 4-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 3.02.2026 update. In which, the decline to $59930 low ended 5 waves from the 1.14.2026 high within wave (A) & made a wave (B) bounce. The internals of that bounce unfolded as an Elliott wave zigzag correction where wave A ended at $72174 high. Then a decline to $62525 ended wave B pullback and started the C leg higher towards $74750- $82450 blue box area from where sellers were expected to appear looking for more downside or for a 3 wave reaction lower at least.

    Bitcoin Latest 4-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 3.24.2026

    This is the Latest 4-hour view from the 3.24.2026 update. In which the BTCUSD is showing a strong reaction lower taking place from the equal legs area allowing shorts to get into a risk-free position shortly after taking the position.

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