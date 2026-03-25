Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

Silver reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 75.30

Silver recently reversed from the support area between the support level 64.30 (former low of wave (A) from February), lower daily Bollinger Band and 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the uptrend from April of 2025.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 75.30 (former support from February).