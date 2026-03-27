DAX Wave Analysis

DAX: ⬇️ Sell

DAX reversed from resistance level 23000.00

Likely to fall to support level 21875.00

DAX index recently reversed from the resistance zone between the resistance level 23000.00 (former support from June and November), 20-day moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The downward reversal from this resistance area continues the active minor impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C).

DAX index can be expected to fall to the next support level 21875 (which reversed the price earlier this month).