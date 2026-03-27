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    DAX Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    DAX: ⬇️ Sell

    • DAX reversed from resistance level 23000.00
    • Likely to fall to support level 21875.00

    DAX index recently reversed from the resistance zone between the resistance level 23000.00 (former support from June and November), 20-day moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

    The downward reversal from this resistance area continues the active minor impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C).

    DAX index can be expected to fall to the next support level 21875 (which reversed the price earlier this month).

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