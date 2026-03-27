DAX Wave Analysis

DAX: ⬇️ Sell
- DAX reversed from resistance level 23000.00
- Likely to fall to support level 21875.00
DAX index recently reversed from the resistance zone between the resistance level 23000.00 (former support from June and November), 20-day moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.
The downward reversal from this resistance area continues the active minor impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C).
DAX index can be expected to fall to the next support level 21875 (which reversed the price earlier this month).