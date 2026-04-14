S&P 500 Wave Analysis

S&P 500: ⬆️ Buy

S&P 500 broke the resistance level 6700.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 7000.00

S&P 500 index recently broke the resistance level 6700.00 – which was set as the upward target in our earlier forecast for this index.

The breakout of the resistance level 6700.00 coincided with the breakout of the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous ABC correction 2 from January.

S&P 500 index can be expected to rise further to the next round resistance level 7000.00, which formed monthly Double Top in January.