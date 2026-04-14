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    S&P 500 Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    S&P 500: ⬆️ Buy

    • S&P 500 broke the resistance level 6700.00
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 7000.00

    S&P 500 index recently broke the resistance level 6700.00 – which was set as the upward target in our earlier forecast for this index.

    The breakout of the resistance level 6700.00 coincided with the breakout of the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous ABC correction 2 from January.

    S&P 500 index can be expected to rise further to the next round resistance level 7000.00, which formed monthly Double Top in January.

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