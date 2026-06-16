Elliott Wave View: Dow Futures (YM) Breakout Signals Start of New Bullish Phase

Dow Futures (YM_F) ended their correction against the cycle from the March 30, 2026 low and extended higher. The rally from that low completed wave 1. The pullback in wave 2 unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Within this correction, wave ((a)) ended at 50624, wave ((b)) concluded at 51331, and wave ((c)) finished at 49865. This sequence confirmed the completion of wave 2 at a higher degree.

The Index has since resumed higher in wave 3. From the end of wave 2, wave (i) reached 51723, while the pullback in wave (ii) ended at 51230. The advance continued with wave (iii) finishing at 52380. The subsequent pullback in wave (iv) is proposed complete at 52080. Near term, expectations favor another leg higher in wave (v). That move should complete wave ((i)) of the larger degree. Afterward, a corrective phase in wave ((ii)) is anticipated. This correction will address the cycle from the June 11, 2026 low before the broader rally resumes.

As long as price remains above 49865, pullbacks should attract buyers. Corrective phases are expected to resolve within 3, 7, or 11 swings. This reinforces the bullish outlook and supports further upside potential.

Dow Futures (YM_F) 60-Minute Elliott Wave Chart

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