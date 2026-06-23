Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

– Ethereum reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 2000.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support zone between the round support level 1500.00 (former powerful support from May) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 1500.00 stopped the previous short-term impulse wave 3.

Given the strength of the support level 1500.00 and the bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic indicator, Ethereum can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 2000.00.



